Florida State offensive lineman named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list
Florida State redshirt senior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV is a nominee for the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.
Earlier this month, Leonard was Florida State’s nominee for the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team, which recognizes the extra efforts made by college football players off the field.
Leonard, from Cocoa, Florida, founded and runs the Richie H. Leonard Football Camp, held in his hometown. The event, started in 2024, is free for anyone interested in attending and attracted close to 300 participants in its first season. Sponsors from the event helped Leonard present a $5,000 donation to Cocoa High School’s football program.
FSU star Jalen Ramsey goes viral during Steelers training camp
Leonard was also part of a mission trip, sponsored by FSU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter, to Argentina in May of this year. The week-long trip was part of a larger goal of teaching local communities about American football and growing the game abroad.
Additionally, Leonard helps sponsor an AAU basketball team, participates in multiple initiatives with children in Tallahassee and Cocoa, and is planning care packages for patients at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. Leonard’s mother, Prishonda, is a breast cancer survivor who received her chemotherapy treatments at Moffitt in 2021.
On the field, Leonard has appeared in 35 games with 17 starts in his career. He started three of FSU’s first four games in 2024 before a season-ending injury cut his season short. He started all 12 games with a team-high 755 snaps for Florida in 2023.
Former Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons won the Wuerffel Trophy in 2022.
Leonard and the Seminoles will open the 2025 season in the renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 at 3:30 p.m. against Alabama. The contest will air nationally on ABC.
Preseason Award Watch Lists
Maxwell Award – Tommy Castellanos
Wuerffel Trophy – Richie Leonard IV
*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok