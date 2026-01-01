Backup defensive lineman, ex-four-star recruit leaving FSU football

Florida State's roster is going through a seismic shift with 30 Seminoles expected to move on via the NCAA transfer Portal.

The majority of the departures weren't going to make a major impact in Tallahassee, but FSU has also lost a few starters.

READ MORE: FSU football retains key defensive piece despite portal chaos

At this point, it's critical for the Seminoles to open spots for the 32 incoming prep/JUCO signees and transfers. Right now, Florida State has room for about 19 transfers.

Former Four-Star DL Transferring From FSU

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman KJ Sampson (56) tackles Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Samuel Brown (11) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle KJ Sampson announced his plans to transfer after three seasons at Florida State.

Sampson spent the majority of his career as a reserve, never living up to his blue-chip status. In 2025, he appeared in ten games, totaling 11 tackles and 1,5 tackles for loss. Sampson was quickly passed up by true freshman Mandrell Desir, one of FSU's breakout players this fall.

BREAKING: Florida State DL KJ Sampson plans to enter the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He appeared in 26 games in his time with the Seminoles, totaling 26 tackles and 1.5 TFLs



Will have 2 years of eligibility left



Repped by @Ethos_SGhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/RboBjpEOab — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

A North Carolina native, Sampson signed with the Seminoles as a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, regarded as the No. 32 DL in his cycle. He was anticipated to develop into a starter in the trenches, but that never transpired.

Sampson was on the 2023 ACC Championship team, earning a redshirt. Over the last three seasons, he appeared in 26 games, recording 26 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one pass deflection.

The 6-foot-3, 318-pound defensive lineman will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News