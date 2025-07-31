FSU star Jalen Ramsey goes viral during Steelers training camp
Former Florida State star defensive back Jalen Ramsey is already gaining the attention of fans and the media during his training camp appearance with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ramsey began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, moved out to LA to play with the Rams, hit South Beach with the Dolphins, and now finds himself in Pennsylvania with the Steelers.
The former Seminole has produced one of the finest careers as a defensive back of the last 10 years, and hopes to continue his dominance in Pittsburgh.
Moreover, he still has the swagger to go with it.
As seen above, Ramsey is shown wearing a $5 bill on the back protector of his shoulder pads, seemingly in correlation with his patented No. 5 jersey number selection.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss. The Dolphins announced that the two parties would seek a trade during the offseason.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
RB Lawrence Toafili - New York Jets
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
