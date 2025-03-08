Nole Gameday

Florida State offensive lineman squats an unbelievable amount of weight

The Seminoles held their squat party on Friday and it delivered impressive results.

Dustin Lewis

FSU Athletics
In this story:

Florida State wrapped up its winter Tour of Duty workouts earlier this week. The conclusion of the first stage of offseason conditioning led the Seminoles into one last fun event before spring practice gets underway; the annual squat party.

Director of Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms, always presents challenges to bring the best out of players across the roster. That was no different on Friday as a few Seminoles put up impressive numbers in the weight room.

The star of the afternoon happened to be redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Petitbon, who transferred to Florida State from Wake Forest a few months ago. Petitbon delivered an eye-popping performance, squatting a ridiculous 625 pounds.

READ MORE: Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job

Petitbon let out a primal roar as he completed the rep with his teammates screaming in the background, Darrell Jackson could even be spotted over his shoulder. Storms was the first person to congratulate Petitbon on his effort before head coach Mike Norvell came over to praise him as well.

"Way to fight, man," Norvell exclaimed. "That's the way it's done. Great finish!"

The lift is even more spectacular when you realize Petitbon is only listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Last year around this time, former FSU standout Joshua Farmer hit a 615-pound squat at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds.

Petitbon is expected to start at center in 2025, stepping into the shoes that Maurice Smith filled over the past few years. During his five years at Wake Forest, he appeared in 38 games, with 22 starts, and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. Petitbon only allowed one sack last season which was tied for the fewest among ACC centers.

The veteran offensive lineman is one of four additions on the offensive front for the Seminoles alongside Micah Pettus (Ole Miss), Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt), and Adrian Medley (UCF).

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

 FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

 Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine

 Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football