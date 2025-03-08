Florida State offensive lineman squats an unbelievable amount of weight
Florida State wrapped up its winter Tour of Duty workouts earlier this week. The conclusion of the first stage of offseason conditioning led the Seminoles into one last fun event before spring practice gets underway; the annual squat party.
Director of Strength and Conditioning, Josh Storms, always presents challenges to bring the best out of players across the roster. That was no different on Friday as a few Seminoles put up impressive numbers in the weight room.
The star of the afternoon happened to be redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Petitbon, who transferred to Florida State from Wake Forest a few months ago. Petitbon delivered an eye-popping performance, squatting a ridiculous 625 pounds.
READ MORE: Sacramento Kings veteran big man reacts to assistant coach departing for FSU Basketball job
Petitbon let out a primal roar as he completed the rep with his teammates screaming in the background, Darrell Jackson could even be spotted over his shoulder. Storms was the first person to congratulate Petitbon on his effort before head coach Mike Norvell came over to praise him as well.
"Way to fight, man," Norvell exclaimed. "That's the way it's done. Great finish!"
The lift is even more spectacular when you realize Petitbon is only listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds. Last year around this time, former FSU standout Joshua Farmer hit a 615-pound squat at 6-foot-3, 318 pounds.
Petitbon is expected to start at center in 2025, stepping into the shoes that Maurice Smith filled over the past few years. During his five years at Wake Forest, he appeared in 38 games, with 22 starts, and was named an All-ACC honorable mention in 2024. Petitbon only allowed one sack last season which was tied for the fewest among ACC centers.
The veteran offensive lineman is one of four additions on the offensive front for the Seminoles alongside Micah Pettus (Ole Miss), Gunnar Hansen (Vanderbilt), and Adrian Medley (UCF).
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Junior Jaylen Early
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine
• FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash
• Former FSU Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald showcases accuracy at 2025 NFL Combine
• Best photos of former FSU stars Azareye'h Thomas, Joshua Farmer, and Ryan Fitzgerald at 2025 NFL Combine