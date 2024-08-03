FSU Football Predicted To Win 10+ Games For Third Straight Season
Florida State football has been predicted to score over 9.5 wins during the 2024 season according to the 247Sports national news desk. The news source based its over/under predictions on the regular season win total lines – provided by FanDuel.
The Seminoles received an over 9.5-win prediction alongside Miami. Clemson and NC State grabbed an over 8.5-win prediction, UNC over 8.5, and Louisville under 8.5, among others.
Carter Bahns of 247Sports wrote:
“The divide between the ACC title contenders and the rest of the league could be quite stark in 2024 with Florida State, Miami and Clemson entering the year with the strongest conference title hopes and the highest likelihood of outperforming their projected win totals. The talent gap between those squads and the rest is noticeable and a product of years of top-25 recruiting classes and transfer portal dominance.”- Carter Bahns, 247Sports
In Florida State’s case specifically, 247Sports believes FSU will achieve 11 wins (with a loss at Notre Dame) by the end of the regular season. This would give the ’Noles an undefeated ACC record and a likely Playoff selection regardless of their performance in the ACC Championship Game (I say that with the utmost hesitancy and acknowledgment of irony after the events that unfolded last year).
Either way, fans of practically every team would take an 11-1 regular season with a guaranteed conference championship game appearance and a legitimate shot at a national championship before the season begins. In just a few weeks, it will be up for the Seminoles to control their own destiny.
