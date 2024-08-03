Standout FSU Football Specialists Alex Mastromanno, Ryan Fitzgerald Named to National Watch Lists
Redshirt senior kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List Friday, while fellow redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List. The Groza Award is presented by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission to the nation's top placekicker, while the Ray Guy Award, presented by the Augusta Sports Council, recognizes the nation's top punter.
Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Georgia, ranks ninth in Florida State history with 299 career points, including a career-high 115 in 2023 courtesy of 19-of-21 field goals and 58-of-58 point-after tries. The only player in FSU history with multiple seasons of 57 made PATs, Fitzgerald was a Groza Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection as a redshirt junior.
Fitzgerald’s .904 field goal percentage last season was seventh in the country and third in FSU history, and he led the ACC with 58 PATs, 77 total made kicks and 115 points. He ranked 11th nationally in PATs, 17th in total points scored and 20th in made field goals. Fitzgerald tied a career-high with three field goals and accounted for 10 points in the 16-6 ACC Championship Game victory against No. 14 Louisville.
Florida State’s four Groza Award trophies are the most in the country, and Sebastian Janikowski remains the only kicker to win the honor twice, taking home the award in 1998 and 1999. Roberto Aguayo in 2014 and Graham Gano in 2008 were also Groza Award recipients.
Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, was a second-team All-American in 2023, averaging 45.5 yards over 66 punts. The second-team All-ACC selection became Florida State’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award last season and is the only semifinalist returning in 2024.
Behind Mastromanno, Florida State ranked third nationally in net punting average, with 26 punts inside the 20-yard line and just three touchbacks. Mastromanno’s season-long punt of 59 yards came at Clemson and Pitt, two of his 19 punts to travel at least 50 yards. His four punts of over 50 yards against Clemson and Miami were also career-highs.
The Groza Award will announce semifinalists on November 19 and the Ray Guy Award will name 10 semifinalists on November 15. Both awards will select three finalists on November 26 and winners will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Preseason Watch Lists
Lou Groza Award – best placekicker – K Ryan Fitzgerald
Ray Guy Award – best punter – P Alex Mastromanno
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
