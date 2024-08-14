Florida State Punter Alex Mastromanno Named First-Team Preseason All-American
Redshirt senior punter Alex Mastromanno was named a preseason first-team All-American Wednesday by Sporting News. The Melbourne, Australia, native was previously named a preseason All-American by Walter Camp and Athlon, made the preseason All-ACC team and is on the Ray Guy Award Watch List.
Mastromanno was a second-team All-American in 2023, averaging 45.5 yards over 66 punts. The second-team All-ACC selection became Florida State’s first finalist for the Ray Guy Award last season.
Behind Mastromanno, Florida State ranked third nationally in net punting average, with 26 punts inside the 20-yard line and just three touchbacks. Mastromanno’s season-long punt of 59 yards came at Clemson and Pitt, two of his 19 punts to travel at least 50 yards. His four punts of over 50 yards against Clemson and Miami were also career-highs.
Sporting News and Walter Camp are recognized by the NCAA as two of the five outlets used to determine consensus All-American status at the end of the season.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
