Florida State quarterback transferring after three seasons in Tallahassee

Florida State's quarterback room is projected to look vastly different in 2026.

As of now, senior Tommy Castellanos isn't expected to return to the program next season, while junior Jaylen King departed from the Seminoles earlier this month.

READ MORE: FSU football could land quarterback transfer from rival

On the eve of Christmas, another member of the position group has revealed his plans to hit the transfer portal.

FSU QB Brock Glenn Transferring

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brock Glenn announced he was moving on after three seasons in Tallahassee. He will be entering the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Glenn was relegated to a backup role in 2025, appearing in just four games. He completed 6/10 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 45 yards.

It was apparent that Glenn was passed up in the pecking order by Castellanos and true freshman Kevin Sperry. When Castellanos exited the game against Stanford, Florida State rolled out Sperry in the fourth quarter, rather than a quarterback who had been with the program for multiple years.

Florida State quarterback Brock Glenn is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports.



Former four-star recruit and former Elite 11 finalist who has made seven career starts at FSU. pic.twitter.com/fJ7Al7CzW2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 23, 2025

Glenn had his opportunity to win the job in 2024, but was inconsistent. He played in seven games and made five starts, completing 51/114 passes for 597 yards with four touchdowns to five interceptions. He rushed 35 times for 97 yards.

A three-star prospect in the 2023 class, Glenn signed with Florida State after originally committing to Ohio State. He wasn't expected to see the field as a true freshman but was forced into action after injuries to Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

Glenn started in the Seminoles' ACC Championship victory against Louisville. He completed 8/21 passes for 55 yards.

Shortly before the Orange Bowl, Rodemaker left the team despite taking starting reps in a majority of the practices. That led Glenn to his second straight start, a record defeat for Florida State against Georgia.

Glenn didn't have much of a path to playing time in 2026 with Sperry's anticipated return and Florida State pursuing a quarterback in the portal.

Sperry and incoming four-star Jaden O'Neal, along with redshirt junior Michael Grant, make up the quarterback room.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News