Florida State Releases 12 'Notes To Know' For Home Opener Against Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Georgia Tech. The release included 14 'notes to know' for the season-opener in Ireland.
Check them out below.
- Florida State opened its season with the program's first international game in Week 0 against Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, and returns home to host Boston College in Doak Campbell Stadium on Labor Day night.
- The Seminoles are 59-18 (.766) all-time in home openers and have won their first home game in each of the last two seasons.
- Florida State, the defending ACC champions, topped the 2024 ACC preseason poll voted on by media at ACC Kickoff. FSU's 16 ACC championships and 10 undefeated ACC seasons since joining the league in 1992 are both tops in the conference in that span.
- The Seminoles have won nine consecutive home games, the 5th-longest active streak in the nation. FSU also ranks 5th in the country with its active streak of seven straight wins in road games.
- Florida State is 23-5 since the start of the 2022 season. The team's 23 total wins and 82.1 winning percentage in that span are the best in the ACC, with the win total ranking 4th nationally and the winning percentage 6th.
- The Seminoles, who won 10 games in 2022 and 13 games in 2023, are the only team in the ACC and one of just 12 nationally to reach double-digit wins in 2022 and 2023.
- Among the six FBS teams that played Week 0, Florida State posted the highest completion percentage (70.4) and the most 4thdown conversions (2). FSU was the only team in the country to convert a 4th-down attempt in Week 0.
- The Seminoles' pass defense continued to excel in the season opener, leading the six FBS teams that played in Week 0 by allowing 146 yards through the air. Last season, FSU led the country in opponent completion percentage (48.3), pass breakups (80), passes defended (90) and passes defended per game (6.43).
- Florida State's offensive line boasts 355 collegiate games played with 215 starts, both the highest totals in the country. The line includes returning first-team All-ACC offensive tackle Darius Washington, all-conference center Maurice Smith and starting tackle Jeremiah Byers from last year's group that blocked for the ACC's highest-scoring offense for the second straight year.
- FSU earned two ACC Player of the Week recognitions in Week 0 when the conference had three teams start their season. Shyheim Brown was named the ACC's Defensive Back of the Week after recording a career-high 13 tackles, including 1.0 for loss. His tackles total was the most for a Florida State defensive back since current Carolina Panther Jammie Robinson made 18 stops at Florida in 2021. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was named the conference's Specialist of the Week after scoring seven points, courtesy of two field goals and one PAT. He made a career-long 59-yard field goal that is the longest in a conference game in ACC history and third-longest overall by an ACC kicker. His make from 59 yards was six yards longer than his previous career-long and tied the game at 14-14 on the last play of the first half. Additionally, Fitzgerald connected on a 52-yard field goal earlier in the 2nd quarter for his first career game with two field goals of at least 50 yards.
- Florida State returns 73 players from last year's ACC championship team, a total that includes nine All-ACC honorees, two All Americans, two national award semifinalists and the ACC Championship Game MVP.
- FSU returns all 11 on-field coaches from last season, the second time in Mike Norvell's FSU tenure his coaching staff remained intact across multiple seasons. Eight of Norvell's 10 assistant coaches have been with the program since his first season in 2020.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
