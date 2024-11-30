Florida State Releases Uniform Combination For Sunshine Showdown Against Florida Gators
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening for its final game of the 2024 season against the Florida Gators. The Seminoles snapped a six-game losing streak last weekend but will need an even greater effort to keep up with the streaking Gators, who achieved bowl eligiblity with back-to-back wins against top-25 opponents. Third-year head coach Billy Napier has secured his status in Gainesville by handling one of the toughest schedules in the country.
UF is 6-5 overall and has clinched a spot in the postseason for the second time in three years. True freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is quickly becoming a player to watch. The former five-star prospect has completed 79/135 passes (58.5%) for 1,477 yards with nine touchdowns to six interceptions while rushing 42 times for 105 yards. He's 4-1 as a starter with the lone loss coming to Georgia.
READ MORE: Florida State Wide Receiver Becomes First Seminole To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Ahead of the matchup with the Gators, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - for the second consecutive weekend. It's the fifth time this year that the program has worn the iconic combination.
Florida has yet to officially announce what threads it'll be donning for the road game.
Florida State and Florida will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2 with Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Strohlein on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game by game this year:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
North Carolina: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Notre Dame: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Charleston Southern: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
READ MORE: Two Seminoles To Miss 'Extended Period' After Undergoing Procedures
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Three Key Matchups For The Sunshine Showdown Between Florida State And Florida
• 'I Have My Own Grass To Mow' ... Billy Napier Declines To Address FSU's Struggling Season
• FSU Running Back Expected to Return in Season Finale Against Rival Florida
• Former FSU Running Back Entering NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time