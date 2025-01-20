Florida State Seminoles Start Tour of Duty Workouts Ahead Of 2025 Season
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a rebound season, which saw the 'Noles seemingly fall out of existence from the top of the ACC in 2023. Ever since strength and conditioning coach Josh Storms signed on with the program in December 2019, FSU has held a preseason workout known as the "Tour of Duty." Storms has been known for developing NFL football players throughout his career, and this year is no different.
Florida State is in the midst of its first workouts, back in the grind under Storms' leadership, in a boot camp-esque month designed to continue developing their bodies for the upcoming season.
READ MORE: LA Rams' Jared Verse Sets Another Speed Record While Chasing Down Saquon Barkley
Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have put numerous players in the NFL, thanks in part to their rigorous training routine ahead of each season. Players like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Jarrian Jones, Jermaine Johnson II, Trey Benson, Jordan Travis, and many others went through this process. Now, #Tribe25 is knee-deep in preparation as they get ready for a home-and-home series against Alabama on August 30.
"You see the growth, the progress, the stories of success," Storms said after 2023's Tour of Duty. "The guys who have grown up, matured, and guys who have seen it through, and have chosen to come back and finish their careers here when they had other options on the table. It speaks a lot about the make up of those kids."
The 'Noles will need every bit of extra work in the offseason and the makeup of this year's team will be integral for success in 2025. Not just for their matchup against the Crimson Tide, but for themselves in order to rebound after last year. After a coaching and roster overhaul, the 6 a.m. workouts, although tough at first, will do wonders for a team fighting for ACC supremacy.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'