LA Rams' Jared Verse Sets Another Speed Record While Chasing Down Saquon Barkley
Former Florida State defensive end and Los Angeles Rams rising star Jared Verse has set another speed record according to the National Football League’s Next Gen Stats. While chasing down Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on one of his touchdown runs, Verse hit 21.6 mph and nearly caught up to Barkley before he entered the endzone. Barkley only hit 20.78 mph.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell In Philly To Support Five Former Seminole Standouts In Eagles-Rams Game
Verse now recorded the 3rd and 5th-fastest speeds by a defensive lineman or linebacker on a play from scrimmage this season.
Watch below:
Verse received some blowback from a fellow NFL star after sharing his thoughts concerning the city of Philadelphia before the Rams’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Verse, who grew up in Pennsylvania, told The Los Angeles Times that he “hate[s] Eagles fans,” called them “annoying,” and added “When I see that green and white I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."
However, Barkley criticized Verse’s comments, saying it’s not the “smartest thing to say” and drew upon personal experience as a member of the New York Giants.
"Probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia," Barkley told the media. "I’ve been on the other side (when he played for the New York Giants), and even if I felt some type of way, I probably wouldn’t give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans have seen that comment, and it was only going to be loud and rocking and this is only going to add to it."
So far, Verse and Barkley have been two of the best players in the league. Barkley has rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, and Verse was the only defensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl.
Moreover, Verse has already won the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
The Eagles held on to defeat the Rams on Sunday in blizzard conditions by a score of 28-22.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'