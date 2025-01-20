LA Rams' Jared Verse Sets Another Speed Record While Chasing Down Saquon Barkley

Jared Verse reached 21.60 mph in pursuit of Barkley, the 2nd time he's eclipsed 21 mph running down Barkley this season. Verse hit 21.48 mph on Saquon's 70-yd TD run in Week 12.



He's now responsible for the 3rd & 5th-fastest speeds by a DL or LB on a scrimmage play this season. https://t.co/v5FNFAHfIN