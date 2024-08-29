Florida State vs. Boston College: Three Key Matchups For the Seminoles' Home Opener
The Florida State Seminoles will face off against the Boston College Eagles in Tallahassee, Florida on Labor Day at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. FSU will look to bounce back after its loss to unranked Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, and avoid going 0-2 in conference play for the first time since 2021.
Many fans will be glued to their screens or making the trip to the Sunshine State’s capital this weekend to see their Seminoles in action, but if you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Monday – NoleGameday has you covered.
1. Florida State Defensive Contain vs. Thomas Castellanos’ Legs
If you witnessed last year’s contest against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill, you graced your eyes upon a QB that gave the Seminoles defense fits. He accounted for 400 total yards (305 passing, 95 rushing) and often broke contain from FSU’s highly-touted defensive ends and one of the fastest linebackers in the country at the time, Kalen DeLoach.
He was also able to extend pass plays with his legs, making it seem as though he was impossible to corral. Last week against GT, Florida State looked lackluster against the Yellow Jackets’ run game as they gave up 190 yards on the ground and 54 from Tech’s QB Haynes King. If FSU linebackers cannot properly spy Castellanos, this could be a close game once again.
2. FSU Offensive Imagination vs. Boston College Defense
Since head coach Mike Norvell took over in Tallahassee, the Florida State Seminoles have found their identity on the ground (even with wide receivers like Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson). There is plenty – and perhaps, too much – of their inside-zone concepts on tape that Georgia Tech was ready for.
Almost no game plans work if the team in question cannot compete physically. However, the Yellow Jackets dominated on both sides of the ball. Their game plan was to load the box, keep DJ Uiagalelei in a phone booth, and force the Seminoles’ new, untested passing game to beat them downfield. That game plan worked, but mostly because GT was able to execute it physically.
The ’Noles could very well stick to their previous game plan and dominate the line of scrimmage against Boston College. But if FSU finds itself in a similar situation with BC, Mike Norvell will have to diversify his play calling and stop relying on the run when it doesn’t work in order to keep Bill O’Brien and the Eagles guessing.
3. Florida State Physicality vs. Boston College Physicality
This matchup is obviously the overarching theme of the game of football: A group of men attempting to move another group of men against their will.
However, if you’re an FSU fan, you saw a different-looking team on the football field in Ireland than you saw in 2023. Against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Seminoles consistently allowed gaping holes, long runs, and enough time for QB Haynes King to deliver the ball. And that was just on defense.
On offense, the ’Noles had a great first drive which allowed the run game to move at will, but sputtered the following drives. GT forced seven tackles for loss while FSU recorded only three. Looking away from the box score, the eye test was even more telling on TV. On some run plays for GT, there didn’t appear to be a Seminole within 10 yards of a Yellow Jacket running back before they even reached the second level. It was more than blown assignments, it was total physical domination.
If Florida State appears physically weaker once again, there could be trouble brewing in Tallahassee.
