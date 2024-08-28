FSU Football's Mike Norvell 'Sickened' by Georgia Tech Loss, Previews Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off of a 24-21 upset loss to Georgia Tech to start the season and now look ahead to face Boston College on Labor Day weekend. The matchup against the Yellow Jackets was the first international game that the Seminoles have played and with hopes of returning to the top of the ACC, their 2024 season didn't start off as planned.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media on Wednesday ahead of the matchup on Monday to discuss the Georgia Tech loss and preview what is ahead next week.
"I do want to thank every Florida State fan that traveled over to Ireland to make that trip, to be there to support us," Norvell said of the turnout from FSU fans. "It was an incredible turnout. It was obviously a great atmosphere and we have just such a special fan base and I'm sick that we didn't give you a better outcome."
As heartbreaking as it was for FSU fans to start 0-1, the Week '0' loss could serve as fuel for a team with such high aspirations. Norvell took sole responsibility for the loss and made it clear that the adversity faced will show up every weekend and Boston College isn't going to take it easy.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell Provides Injury Updates On A Pair Of Florida State Seminoles
"We're playing a Boston College team that's kicking off their season, new coach, new coaching staff, some very talented players. A very dynamic quarterback, some experienced guys defensively that have been through it and done it and we know that. Obviously they're coming in ready to kick off their season. And, for us, it's all about us going to get better, and that's, I want to see us play our best game."
Florida State narrowly escaped Boston College last year in a 31-29 shootout at Alumni Stadium. With a new dynamic of coaching changes with the Eagles, the 'Noles still expect a slugfest when they come to Tallahassee, FL, this weekend.
"Obviously we've got a lot of respect for the guys that they have... Coach O'Brien, his staff, (he's had) a very extensive and successful coaching career. Coach Lewis, the defensive coordinator, I mean, this is a team that's going to be very well-coached," Norvell continued. "They're going to be tough. They're going to be physical. They're going to be able to attack in a variety of different ways, offensively, defensively, as well as in special teams. In all reality, we're looking at everything, and I mean from anything you can imagine in preparation of what we might see."
The ball is set to fly through the air on Monday, September 2 at 7:30 p.m. EST and will broadcast on ESPN.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
READ MORE: Florida State's Loss To Georgia Tech Brings In Massive National Audience
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2024 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Drops In ESPN's FPI Rankings Following Upset Loss
• ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Weighs In On Florida State's Upset Loss
• 14 Notes Regarding Florida State's Defeat To Georgia Tech
• Mike Norvell Reviews DJ Uiagalelei's First Career Start At Florida State