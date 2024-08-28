Former FSU Star Running Back Makes Texans' 53-Man Roster
Former Florida State Seminoles running back Cam Akers has made the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster with Week 1 of the NFL season quickly approaching. The Texans open up their 2024 campaign against the Colts in Indianapolis on September 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Akers has had an interesting career filled with the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. As a rookie, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 attempts and two touchdowns alongside 11 receptions for 123 yards and another TD. However, in 2021, Akers tore his Achilles tendon before training camp but was able to miraculously recover in five months due to his partaking of the SpeedBridge surgery and was able to suit up in Week 18 against the 49ers. He helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl that season.
In 2022, Akers played in 15 games for the Rams, totaling 786 yards and seven TDs on 188 carries. He was then traded to the Minnesota Vikings in September of 2023, where he put up 138 yards and a TD on 38 attempts. Tragedy struck again when he tore his left Achilles tendon against the Falcons in Week 9. He signed with the Texans last month.
His time at FSU resulted in nothing short of stardom. Despite playing for a middling Seminoles squad, Akers put up fantastic numbers, especially in his freshman and junior seasons as both a runner and a receiver. He accounted for nearly 3,000 yards on the ground in his college career and almost 500 yards receiving, putting up 34 total touchdowns for Florida State.
He will look to revive his career in Houston but will have to make ground in the RB room with guys such as Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale fighting for the second-string spot.
