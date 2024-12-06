Florida State Walk-On Wide Receiver Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State's roster is going to look a lot different in 2025 and the changes could be larger than ever with the NCAA capping roster limits at 105 players. The Seminoles are going to have a fair amount of players move on.
On Friday, redshirt sophomore walk-on wide receiver Carson Pielock announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Pielock has spent the last three years contributing on the scout team while seeing action in three games. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Florida native played in one contest in each of the last three seasons but didn't record any statistics. He was on the FSU team that won the Cheez-It Bowl in 2022 and followed that up with an ACC Championship in 2023.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunity to play football at Florida State University," Pielock wrote. "I'm thankful for every moment, every coach, and every teammate who has supported me along the way. I'm excited to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, and I'm fully committed to making the most of it. I am following God's plan and can't wait to see what the future holds."
Pielock saw the field for nine total snaps in Tallahassee. His only appearance this past season came against Charleston Southern. He's the fourth walk-on to enter the portal, joining redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Grant, redshirt sophomore defensive end Dante Anderson, and redshirt sophomore defensive end Malakai Menzer.
Florida State has eight scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Darion Williamson (COVID-19 year), junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Destyn Hill, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
The Seminoles signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, thee-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
