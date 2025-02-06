'Florida State was always my home' ... Markeston Douglas reflects on returning to FSU
Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas has had an interesting run with the Seminoles. He joined the program ahead of the 2020 COVID-19 year and spent four seasons in Tallahassee, FL, helping build the 2023 ACC Championship team. He transferred to Arizona State for the 2024 season and is now back with the 'Noles in a place that he calls "home."
It was a unique choice given that the Sun Devils were coming off an 11-3 Big 12 Championship run and a playoff bid under head coach Kenny Dillingham, and the Seminoles were still licking the wounds of a 2-10 year in 2024.
Why the move? The way he saw it, if the team he helped build to the top of the ACC was going to lose, he was going to be there through the thick and the thin.
"If we're going to lose, let me be a part of that too because I was here to build it up. I was here from 2020 to 2024—well, 2023—and I feel like a part of that was in our culture," Douglas said to the media on Tuesday. "Our culture was not to lose, to be great. We started there, we built it up... I felt like a part of me should be there with them."
"Florida State was always my home, so I felt like I didn’t want to finish somewhere else. I wanted to be here, finish with my team, and finish on a good note."
Douglas played an interesting role at FSU. He was one of the cogs in the wheel that would pop out of nowhere and make an explosive play, which is a signature of head coach Mike Norvell's offense. He had 11 catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns in 2023.
If you're looking for answers about what happened last season at FSU from Douglas, he would call it a "fluke," but comparing the two conference championship teams he's been on, it was all about the hunger and work.
"I feel like both teams were just hungry. We had our minds set on working—we just came to work every day. At practice, spring camp, fall camp—you know, we just came to work every day. I feel like it's no different...I feel like this team can be that 2023 team—you know, go 13-0 and win it all."
There will be a new play-caller under center trying to get Douglas the ball. Florida State landed former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, or "Tommy" as he likes to be called, out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the two are familiar with each other, having competed on opposing teams.
"I feel like every time we played Boston College, I liked Tommy's game. He might not have the best team, but he's going to make them work," Douglas continued. "I feel like his leadership is pretty solid. He's a great leader and a great football player."
With the addition of 6'5'', 265-pound Brownsville, Tennessee native Norvell and new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn will have another weapon to build a game plan around in 2025.
Douglas' full interview can be seen below.
