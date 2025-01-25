Former Florida State offensive lineman earns coaching promotion at Georgia State
Florida State has seen a plethora of players go on to have successful careers after concluding their time in garnet and gold. Whether it's continuing to play professionally or jumping into coaching, you can find former Seminoles all over the different levels of football.
Former FSU offensive lineman Casey Roddick was a starter on the ACC Championship team in 2023. He wasn't selected during the 2024 NFL Draft and quickly began carving out a path to stay around the sport.
In June, Roddick was hired as a graduate assistant at Georgia State. After one season with the program, he's already rising up the coaching ranks. Roddick was recently promoted into an offensive analyst role. The Panthers went 3-9 in 2024 under first-year head coach Dell McGee.
Georgia State brought on three former FSU coaches last offseason; wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig, offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour, and safeties coach Jeremiah Wilson. McGee has revamped his staff over the last few weeks and Saint-Amour along with Wilson are no longer believed to be with the program.
Roddick will likely be assisting new offensive line coach Bryant Ross. He's a young up-and-comer who is earning valuable experience at just 25 years old.
Looking Back On Roddick's College Career
Roddick signed with Colorado as a three-star prospect in the 2018 class. He redshirted during his first year on campus and contributed as a member of the rotation the following season. Roddick became a consistent starter over his final three seasons with the program, starting in 28 of his 30 appearances from 2020-22. He earned time at left guard, right guard, and right tackle.
The California native was a team captain at Colorado in 2022 and represented the program at PAC-12 Media Days. In total, he appeared in 42 games, making 30 starts, while suiting up for the Buffaloes. Roddick entered the NCAA Transfer Portal shortly before Deion Sanders was officially hired in Boulder.
Roddick chose to transfer to Florida State after taking a visit to North Carolina State, helping the Seminoles field one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country in 2023. He appeared in all 14 games, making 13 starts, and was named an All-ACC honorable mention. Roddick was part of an offense that led the conference in scoring, total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, yards per completion, fewest interceptions thrown, and fewest turnovers.
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive lineman played 696 snaps at left guard and didn't allow a sack. He battled through an injury during his final couple of games with the Seminoles but still started in the program's first conference title victory since 2014.
