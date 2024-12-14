Former Florida State Quarterback Weighs In On Program Adding Thomas Castellanos
The NCAA Transfer Portal window is in full swing as the final weeks of 2024 approach.
The Florida State Seminoles have added three additions out of the transfer portal after a significant amount of players from their own roster have decided to move on. A key addition to the 2025 team will be under center with Boston College quarterback transfer Thomas Castellanos.
ESPN Analyst and former FSU quarterback EJ Manuel weighed in on Florida State's decision to take Castellanos and called it a perfect fit for both parties.
"I love this move. I think this a perfect fit for Thomas Castellanos just like it is for Florida State," Manuel said.
Castellanos shares similar traits to former FSU star Jordan Travis with his dual-threat capability and experience. Although considered undersized at 5'10'', 196 pounds, he diced the 2-10 Florida State Seminoles this past season throwing two touchdowns while adding another on the ground in Boston College's 28-13 victory.
"I'm glad you mentioned their old quarterback, Jordan Travis. This is a huge opportunity for Castellanos to, one, earn the respect of his teammates, and he's already gotten that because when BC came into Tallahassee... they whooped them," Manuel continued. "They handled business. So you know what kind of product he's bringing, the experience that he's had at Boston College."
In 2023, he completed 189/330 passes for 2,248 yards with 15 touchdowns to 14 interceptions along with 215 carries for 1,113 yards and 13 more scores. Castellanos became the first player in Eagles program history to record 2,000+ passing yards and 1,000+ rushing yards in a single season. After struggling to pick up new head coach Bill O'Brien's offense in 2024, he decided to transfer and reunite with new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, who recruited him to UCF when he was the head coach for the Knights.
"I still wish he would've finished his season with his Boston College team just because being a good teammate is really important, but we are in a different era now," Manuel said. "I'm glad he's there at Florida State. I'm going to support him, and I think he's going to be maybe the jet pack that this offense needed as far as throwing the ball and certainly running the ball in that style that Gus Malzahn is gonna bring to FSU."
Florida State will be losing promising quarterback Luke Kromenhoek. The addition of Castellanos could be the answer that the Seminoles need under center as they look to rebuild after such a forgettable and disastrous 2024.
