Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of LB Transfer Stefon Thompson: 'Tremendous Versatility And Playmaking Ability'

The Seminoles have officially announced the addition of former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 9, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Stefon Thompson (7) against Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek (6) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Transfer linebacker Stefon Thompson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.

“Stefon is a player we pursued heavily a year ago,” Norvell said. “He has shown to have tremendous versatility and playmaking ability. I’m excited for what he will bring into our linebacker room and how he will complement the group.”

Stefon Thompson | LB | 6-1 | 240 | Charlotte, N.C. | Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse

Transferred to Florida State after one season at Nebraska and four years at Syracuse…played for new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White at both Nebraska and Syracuse…made 22 starts and appeared in 47 games in career…totaled 199 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and 11 quarterback hurries…set career high with 10 tackles vs. Pittsburgh in 2021…broke Syracuse freshman record with career-best 4.0 tackles for loss at Louisville in 2020…had 2.0 sacks against Albany in 2021…both pass breakups came in 2024 at Nebraska…first Syracuse true freshman to start season opener in 10 years…earned spot on Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in spring 2024

Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:

FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS

Name                                         Pos.         Ht.           Wt.      Hometown                               High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux                     DB            6-2           175     Fort Lauderdale, Fla.                                                      Carrollton High School (Ga.)

Jayvan Boggs                          WR           6-1           200     Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School

Thomas Castellanos          QB           5-11         196     Waycross, Ga.        Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF

Tyeland Coleman                 DL            6-4           285     Terry, Miss.                     Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC

Darryll Desir                           DL            6-5           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Mandrell Desir                       DL            6-4           240     Miami, Fla.              Norland High School

Tae’Shaun Gelsey                WR           6-4           215     Jacksonville, Fla.          Riverside High School

LaJesse Harrold                    DL            6-5           215     Tampa, Fla.              Gaither High School

Ousmane Kromah               RB            6-1           215     Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School

Tylon Lee                                  DL            6-4           245     Pace, Fla.        Pace High School

Chase Loftin                           TE             6-6           215     Omaha, Neb.         Millard South High School

Teriq Mallory                           WR           6-5           190     New Haven, Conn.       Cheshire Academy

Mario Nash Jr.                        OL            6-4           280     De Kalb, Miss.   Kemper County High School

Sean Poret                               OL            6-5           270     Atlanta, Ga.       Riverwood High School

Ethan Pritchard                     LB             6-2           205     Sanford, Fla.       Seminole High School

Max Redmon                          DB            6-1           185     West Palm Beach, Fla.                                                      Cardinal Newman High School

Brunno Reus                          P/K           6-0           190     Sarasota, Fla.           Venice High School

Jordan Scott                            WR           6-7           215     Lynchburg, Va.         Appomattox County High School/
                                                                                                                          Southwest Mississippi CC

Kevin Sperry                            QB           6-1           200     Denton, Texas            Guyer High School

Zae Thomas Jr.                      DB            6-2           190     Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage

Stefon Thompson                LB             6-1           240     Charlotte, N.C.          Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse

Kevin Wynn Jr.                        DL            6-2           320     Greensboro, Ga.               Greene County High School

