Mike Norvell On FSU's Addition Of LB Transfer Stefon Thompson: 'Tremendous Versatility And Playmaking Ability'
Transfer linebacker Stefon Thompson has signed with Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell announced Saturday.
“Stefon is a player we pursued heavily a year ago,” Norvell said. “He has shown to have tremendous versatility and playmaking ability. I’m excited for what he will bring into our linebacker room and how he will complement the group.”
Stefon Thompson | LB | 6-1 | 240 | Charlotte, N.C. | Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse
Transferred to Florida State after one season at Nebraska and four years at Syracuse…played for new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White at both Nebraska and Syracuse…made 22 starts and appeared in 47 games in career…totaled 199 tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass breakups and 11 quarterback hurries…set career high with 10 tackles vs. Pittsburgh in 2021…broke Syracuse freshman record with career-best 4.0 tackles for loss at Louisville in 2020…had 2.0 sacks against Albany in 2021…both pass breakups came in 2024 at Nebraska…first Syracuse true freshman to start season opener in 10 years…earned spot on Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in spring 2024
Florida State’s full 2025 signing class is below:
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous Schools
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton High School (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School
Thomas Castellanos QB 5-11 196 Waycross, Ga. Ware County High School/Boston College/UCF
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside High School
LaJesse Harrold DL 6-5 215 Tampa, Fla. Gaither High School
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School
Tylon Lee DL 6-4 245 Pace, Fla. Pace High School
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South High School
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County High School
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood High School
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole High School
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman High School
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice High School
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County High School/
Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer High School
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Stefon Thompson LB 6-1 240 Charlotte, N.C. Vance High School/Nebraska/Syracuse
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County High School
