Former Florida State Tight End Transferring To FCS Program
The majority of Florida State's December departures have found new homes through the NCAA Transfer Portal. There are still a few former Seminoles who are yet to secure landing spots.
On Wednesday, former FSU tight end Brian Courtney officially transferred to Tennessee Tech, a member of the Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Golden Eagles went 7-5 in 2024 under first-year head coach Bobby Wilder.
Courtney wrapped up his third season at Florida State last fall. He became a member of the rotation at tight end and played a large role on multiple special teams units. Courtney appeared in all 12 games in 2024, making one start. He recorded one tackle, one reception for three yards, and caught a successful two-point conversion in the season-opener against Georgia Tech.
The Virginia native made 38 appearances during his time in garnet and gold. He totaled two receptions for 15 yards and recorded four tackles on special teams. Courtney's three-yard catch in the loss to Clemson in October was his first reception since 2022.
Courtney signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He was a quarterback at the prep level but was asked to convert to tight end at Florida State. The move didn't end up working out. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has three tight ends eligible to return to the roster in 2025; sophomore Landen Thomas, sophomore Amaree Williams, and redshirt freshman Luke Douglas.
The Seminoles signed four-star Chase Loftin during the Early Signing Period. The program added former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas and former UCF tight end Randy Pittman through the portal.
Courtney is one of 19 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr., redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, freshman defensive end DD Holmes, redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, senior wide receiver Malik Benson, and redshirt freshman linebacker DeMarco Ward have also declared their intentions to move on.
