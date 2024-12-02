Former Florida State Offensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal For Second Time
The 2024 college football season is over for nearly half of the teams in the FBS. Some schools have already decided to make coaching changes, leading players to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal, which opens on Monday, December 9.
On Sunday evening, former Florida State offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson announced he was entering the portal for the second time in his career. Richardson is moving on after one season at Florida Atlantic. The Owls fired head coach Tom Herman in November with the program near the end of a 3-9 campaign. Richardson will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Richardson appeared in seven games, with six starts, during his redshirt sophomore season. He opened the year as Florida Atlantic's starting right tackle but missed a fair amount of time due to a hand injury. Richardson returned late in the season, starting four of the final five games. He saw a career-best 378 snaps.
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a three-star prospect in the 2022 class. He spent the majority of his time in Tallahassee working with the scout team. Richardson saw action against Duquesne and Louisiana during his true freshman season. He made an appearance against Southern Miss in 2023. Richardson was on the field for 14 total snaps during his three outings with the Seminoles.
Richardson played with fellow former Seminole CJ Campbell at Florida Atlantic. Campbell has also re-entered the portal and recently picked up an offer from FSU.
