Former FSU Football Coach Lands On-Field Job At UCF
The Florida State Seminoles have a former coach climbing the ranks outside of Tallahassee. While they have a revamped coaching staff themselves, one former coach and storied football player has landed a new role.
For the Seminoles, there is plenty of work to be done both on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal as they are in major need of a turnaround after they posted a 2-10 record, which was absolutely abysmal after going 13-1 in 2023.
Brandon Harris, a former defensive analyst for Florida State, has been working in a cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator role at FAU and is now headed to UCF where he will serve as a defensive backs coach, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
"UCF is expected to hire Brandon Harris as a defensive backs coach," Zenitz reported. "Harris, a Florida native and former Miami and NFL defensive back, is now a rising star in the coaching world and was most recently co-defensive coordinator at FAU."
On top of being a defensive analyst for Florida State, Harris enjoyed an illustrious career at Miami before being picked No. 60 in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was able to play in the NFL for six seasons before joining the CFL for one season ahead of his retirement from his playing career.
With a storied playing career and now carving out a legacy as a football coach, Harris is quite decorated in the state of Florida, and particularly in South Florida, and for good reason.
The former Seminoles defensive analyst will look to continue to climb the ranks as a football coach with a P4 job, where he will look to have a big impact.
