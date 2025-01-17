Former FSU Linebacker Leaving Miami Hurricanes For New Position At SEC Program
Former Florida State linebacker Derek Nicholson has been forging out a coaching career at the college level for over a decade. He's made stops at multiple programs while rising up the ranks and finds himself on the move once again early in 2025.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nicholson is expected to be hired by Missouri as the program's next linebackers coach. He'll be leaving Miami after two seasons to join the Tigers and head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the SEC.
The late development is likely due to the Hurricanes moving on from former defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to bring in Minnesota's Corey Hetherman. Nicholson added co-defensive coordinator duties this past season along with coaching linebackers. He played a part in Miami linebackers Francisco Mauigoa and Wesles Bissainthe putting together back-to-back career years, with the former earning second-team All-ACC honors. Nicholson has landed at least one blue-chip recruit in three straight recruiting classes.
Reflecting On Nicholson's Playing Career At Florida State
Nicholson spent four seasons at Florida State, suiting up as a linebacker in the garnet and gold from 2005-08. He totaled 207 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, two sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns in Tallahassee. Nicholson had 19 games of 6+ tackles, including three performances with 10+ stops.
The North Carolina native recorded a career-high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup during a win against Colorado on September 15, 2007. Nicholson started 26 consecutive games to conclude his time with the Seminoles. In 2007, he totaled 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections.
Nicholson went undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft and briefly played for the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.
Where Else Has Nicholson Coached?
Nicholson is only 38-years-old but he's swiftly carving out an impressive resume as a coach. He got his start at the high school level before serving at Akron (LBs - 2013), Louisville (OLBs/DEs - 2014), and Alcorn State (DL - 2015). Nichelson went on to coach for four years at Southern Miss. He led the defensive line during his first two years with the Golden Eagles and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during his final two seasons with the program.
The up-and-coming coach returned for a second stint at Louisville as a linebackers coach before being hired by Mario Cristobal in 2023. His job at Missouri will mark the first time he's worked in the SEC.
