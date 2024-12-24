Former FSU Linebacker Transferring To Memphis
Florida State's defense is getting a makeover this offseason. The Seminoles hired new defensive coordinator Tony White and will be shifting to a 3-3-5 multiple scheme. The program also moved John Papuchis to linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, essentially signifying the end of Randy Shannon's four-year tenure in Tallahassee.
The ongoing changes have resulted in multiple members of the position group entering the portal. On Monday, former FSU linebacker DeMarco Ward announced he was transferring to Memphis. Ward chose to move on from the Seminoles earlier this month. Now, he'll be joining the program that head coach Mike Norvell coached from 2016-19.
Ward spent two seasons at Florida State. He stepped into the rotation at times in 2024 with injuries piling up across the linebacker unit. Ward was banged up himself in the loss to Miami and missed the next two games before playing against Charleston Southern and Florida. He finished the year with nine tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in seven appearances. Ward recorded a season-high three tackles in the win over the Buccaneers.
The Georgia native signed with FSU as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He redshirted during his first year with the program, appearing in two games while recording three tackles. Ward was a member of the 2023 ACC Championship team.
The 6-foot-1, 216-pound linebacker will have three years of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
Ward is one of 18 scholarship players to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson, redshirt sophomore tight end Jerrale Powers, redshirt sophomore linebacker Shawn Murphy, true freshman quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, junior defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., redshirt junior defensive end Patrick Payton, redshirt junior defensive tackle Grady Kelly, and senior wide receiver Malik Benson have also declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
