Former FSU player calls out Thomas Castellanos

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos stirred up a whirlwind of attention over the past few weeks from comments he made to On3's Pete Nakos regarding FSU's season opener against Alabama.
Castellanos decided to stir the pot ahead of the matchup by saying that he "dreamed of playing against Alabama and that "they don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
Multiple Alabama players have taken to social media and discussed it this past week during SEC Media Days. It even prompted Alabama wide receiver Isiah Horton to confront him on the field, in which Castellanos defended his comments.
“If you ever watch any interview, I don’t ever talk like that. But like, them boys are coming off 2-10; I just wanted to instill some confidence," Castellanos said. “I’m tryna get my boys ready to go. I'm trying to make it the biggest stage, you feel me?"
Now, former FSU players are joining the conversation. Former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell called it "kicking the hornet's nest," and the latest player to chime in is former FSU defensive back and Los Angeles Raider, Greedy Vance.
"Should've stood on it."
Castellanos may have lit the fuse for a game where anything can happen. With Alabama players fired up and former FSU players weighing in, the college football world will be watching to see whether his words were a misstep or motivation when the two teams meet at 3:00 p.m. on August 30 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
