Former FSU star Jalen Ramsey's contract details revealed with Pittsburgh Steelers
With some NFL training camps underway, the pathway to the 2025 season is starting to take shape, with most players requiring veterans to report near the end of July. For the Pittsburgh Steelers in particular, the team will meet at Saint Vincent College on July 23. This year, there will be some additional star power in the building.
The Steelers acquired former Florida State star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in an offseason trade deal that sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami, bringing Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith in return. According to Sportrac.com, Ramsey's four-year deal is worth $84.7M, including a $19.5M guaranteed in 2025. The Super Bowl LVI Champion carried a $4.9M cap hit with the trade.
The Dolphins had already paid Ramsey a $4M roster bonus and agreed to cover an additional $3M of his bonus option for this season, leaving the Steelers responsible for just under $16M of the remaining amount. Between his base salary and bonuses, Pittsburgh will spend approximately $19.5M on Ramsey this year. When including the portion paid by Miami, Ramsey is set to earn a total of $26.5M for the season.
With training camp set to open next week, all eyes will be on Ramsey as he suits up in black and gold for the first time. The former Seminole standout adds a proven pedigree to Pittsburgh’s secondary. He's a three-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro-Bowler.
Carrying a hefty price tag, the Steelers are betting big on the Smyrna, Tennessee native. However, they could let him go as early as 2026 he is under contract through 2028.
