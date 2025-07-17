Alabama Crimson Tide star fires back at FSU Football QB with sharp message
The offseason was in the dead of night a couple of weeks ago. That is, until Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos set the landscape on fire with a few bold comments that included his thoughts on the Alabama Crimson Tide and his unceremonious exit from Boston College.
Castellanos obviously has a lot of confidence. Now, he's going to have to put his money where his mouth is on August 30.
In an interview with On3 in June, Castellanos revealed that he's dreamed of playing in games like this. In his words, he has a hard time seeing the Crimson Tide slow him down.
“I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast," Castellanos said to On3's Pete Nakos. "I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."
That remains to be seen.
But what hasn't gone unseen are Castellanos' comments. They've been a talking point across the country with multiple analysts warning the Florida State quarterback about poking the bear.
With SEC Media Days taking place this week, Alabama players have gotten the opportunity to respond on the big stage.
Crimson Tide star and redshirt senior linebacker Deontae Lawson addressed Castellanos' comments on Wednesday.
“It definitely ignites us a little bit,” Lawson said to AtoZSports' Clint Lamb. “We can’t really think too much on that. It’s gonna come down to what we do and how we prepare that week."
"I think all disrespect will be addressed accordingly," Lawson added.
Lawson went on to say that the game circled on his calendar is the contest against the Seminoles in Tallahassee. It doesn't hurt that there is some extra motivation on his plate.
"No doubt. I would say the game I'm most looking forward to is Florida State," Lawson said.
"I wouldn't say extra motivation but it's definitely on the back of your mind. I won't forget what he said," Lawson continued per Roll Tide Wire. "Man, you just go out there and you just play ball. None of the talk matters, none of anything matters other than what happens in between them lines. I'm obviously fired up, I'm fired up just to be able to play again. It's definitely a great feeling and we're excited for it no doubt."
Last season, Lawson was named third-team All-SEC after totaling a career-high 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass deflections, and one interception. He suffered a season-ending injury against Oklahoma in November but is expected to be ready to go for the beginning of the 2025 campaign.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 30. The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 at 10:30 p.m. - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
