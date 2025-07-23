Former FSU football player lands in Big 12
Florida State is just over a week away from beginning fall camp. The Seminoles have their roster set for the 2025 season with the matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide looming on August 30.
The NCAA Portal is typically open for a designated period in the winter and the spring. However, this summer, the governing body of college athletics allowed designated athletes to enter the portal from July 7 to August 5.
The select players are able to find homes and retain eligibility for the upcoming season.
READ MORE: Former FSU football head coach Jimbo Fisher returns to ACC
On the same day the 30-day window opened, former Florida State redshirt freshman long snapper Weston Edwards announced his intentions to enter the portal. Edwards was removed from the Seminoles' roster following spring practice.
The Georgia native joined FSU as a walk-on out of Lowndes High School in 2024. He redshirted during his lone campaign in garnet and gold. Edwards dealt with an injury that kept him from practicing for the majority of the year.
On Tuesday, Edwards announced his commitment to Houston, a member of the Big 12 conference. He becomes the third long snapper on the Cougars' roster alongside senior Jacob Garza and redshirt freshman Anthony Saragusa. Garza started in all 12 of the team's games last season.
Even with Edwards moving on, Florida State still has three long snappers on its roster for the upcoming campaign, including returning starter and redshirt senior, Mason Arnold. Following a season where he was named the Seminoles' Special Teams Newcomer of the Year, Arnold should be a reliable presence for a new starting kicker and a new starting punter in Tallahassee.
Outside of Arnold, redshirt sophomore Peyton Naylor is preparing for his third season at Florida State. He made his college debut in the 41-7 victory against Charleston Southern in 2024. The Seminoles also flipped true freshman Alex Nocco from Clemson in March. Nocco was rated as a five-star prospect by Rubio Long Snapping and the No. 12 long snapper in his class.
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok