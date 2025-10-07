Nole Gameday

Former FSU QB makes unexpected announcement with MLB team

The former Seminole quarterback is continuing to forge a career after football.

Tommy Mire

Nov 12, 2005: Clemson, SC, USA: Florida State Seminoles quarterback (11) Drew Weatherford avoids the sack from Clemson Tigers defensive tackle (91) Emmanuel Dunbar in the first half at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Christopher Gooley-Imagn Images Copyright (c) 2005 Christopher Gooley
In this story:

A familiar Florida State name is making waves in Major League Baseball. You may know him from his time on the field with the Seminoles from 2004-08, or his joint venture with his brothers in founding Weatherford Capital, but now the former signal caller has added yet another checkmark to his resume.

Former Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford has officially joined the Tampa Bay Rays ownership group, marking another milestone in a career both on and off the field. Weatherford, a businessman and community advocate, becomes a limited partner with the organization, expanding his portfolio that includes finance, education, and philanthropy.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford
Weatherford played under the tutelage of legendary coach Bobby Bowden and went on to build a post-football career that kept him connected to his alma mater and Tallahassee, in general.

As a member of Florida State’s Board of Trustees, he’s been a driving force behind numerous initiatives that bridge athletics, academics, and philanthropy. He was a strong advocate in helping Florida State secure recent funding for upgrades to Doak Campbell Stadium and the construction of a new Football Only Facility.

A Lasting Commitment to The State of Florida

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Drew Weatherford
Weatherford’s contributions extend well beyond the university. He was appointed to the Board of Directors for the Florida Opportunity Fund by Governor Ron DeSantis and previously served on Enterprise Florida and Space Florida under Governor Rick Scott.

In addition to his public service, he co-founded Onbikes, a Tampa-based nonprofit that provides bicycles to at-risk and foster children during the holidays.

An active member of YPO Florida, Weatherford continues to engage with business leaders across the state and is a former member of the organization’s board.

From Doak Campbell Stadium to becoming a leading figure in finance to someone who continues to make waves throughout his career, the former signal caller will join his brother, Will Weatherford, as a limited partner in the Rays Ownership Group.

More Florida State News

Tommy Mire
