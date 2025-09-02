Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Tigers, Guardians-Red Sox, Mariners-Rays)
Looking for some best bets for the MLB action on Tuesday night?
As the playoffs approach, more and more teams are in need of a winning streak, and some could spoil the chances of a fringe playoff team down the stretch.
One marquee series to watch this week is between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, as Houston has a small lead in the AL West division and the Yankees are a few games back in the AL East. If one of these teams pulls off a sweep, it could alter the playoff picture in the AL in a big way.
That’s not the only series to focus on, though. For bettors, I have picks for the Cleveland Guardians-Boston Red Sox matchup and the New York Mets-Detroit Tigers contest.
Playoff baseball is almost here, and there are a ton of angles to bet in September. Here’s the analysis for each best bet on Tuesday night.
MLB Best Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 2
- New York Mets Moneyline (-144) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Seattle Mariners-Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-154)
- Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-121) vs. Cleveland Guardians
New York Mets Moneyline (-144) vs. Detroit Tigers
New York Mets rookie Nolan McLean has been lights out in the first three starts of his career, posting a 0.89 ERA while leading the Mets to three wins.
The righty has allowed just two runs in 20.1 innings of work, and he tossed eight shutout innings in his last outing against the Philadelphia Phillies.
McLean now has a tough test on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers, but the Mets won Game 1 of this series by scoring 10 runs on Labor Day.
Now, New York is in a prime spot to pick up a win as a road favorite, as the Tigers are sending Sawyer Gipson-Long to the mound for his seventh appearance (third start) in 2025. In his two previous starts, Gipson-Long has allowed at least three runs, and he had an outing where he gave up four runs after entering in the first inning.
Overall, Gipson-Long has a 4.32 ERA and an expected ERA of 4.84.
While Detroit has a high-scoring offense (eighth in the league in runs scored), the Mets are right behind them at No. 9. With McLean on the mound, I think New York has a huge advantage on Tuesday evening.
Seattle Mariners-Tampa Bay Rays First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-154)
Two intriguing young starters are on the mound in Game 2 between the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
Seattle’s Bryan Woo (2.95 ERA this season) has pitched at least six innings in 25 of his 26 starts this season, and he’s coming off a strong month of August where he posted a 2.27 ERA in five outings.
He’ll take on Tampa Bay’s Drew Rasmussen, who has a 2.64 ERA this season and has not allowed more than two runs in a start since the beginning of July.
Both of these starters are great at keeping hitters of the basepaths, as they both boast a WHIP that is under 1.00.
That sets up well for an UNDER in this game – at least in the first few frames. Woo has just six outings where he’s allowed more than three runs while Rasmussen has allowed three-plus runs on just three occasions.
These offenses are both in the middle of the pack when it comes to runs scored, batting average and OPS, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a bit of a pitcher’s duel in the early going on Tuesday night.
Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-121) vs. Cleveland Guardians
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is on the mound on Tuesday night as he looks to build on an impressive All-Star season against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Red Sox are 18-9 when Crochet is on the bump in 2025, and the lefty has a 2.40 and a 1.06 WHIP to his name this season.
Crochet will take on Cleveland’s Slade Cecconi, who has a 4.41 ERA (and a 5.62 expected ERA) in the 2025 season. Cecconi ranks in the sixth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected ERA and expected batting average against while also posting poor marks in barrel percentage (second percentile) and hard-hit percentage (fourth percentile).
That sets up well for Boston, which ranks in the top five in MLB in runs scored and batting average while posting the No. 8 OPS. Cleveland’s offense has not been anywhere near as good, ranking 29th in OPS, 30th in batting average and 28th in runs scored.
On top of that, the Guardians are hitting just .219 (28th) against left-handed pitching this season.
With Crochet on the mound, Boston should cruise to a win on Tuesday night.
