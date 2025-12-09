Steven Matz Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Rays
Veteran pitcher Steven Matz has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rays, according to multiple reports.
Matz, 34, will be pitching in his 12th MLB season in 2026. Last year, he started the season with the Cardinals but was traded to the Red Sox in a mid-season deal. In all, he made 53 appearances and owned a 3.05 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings.
The veteran righthander started his career in 2015 with the Mets. He was a starting pitcher for the first decade of his career, but converted to a reliever last season. In all, he’s made 172 starts and pitched in 246 games. His stint in Tampa Bay will be his third time playing for a team in the AL East. In addition to the Red Sox and the Rays, Matz previously pitched for the Blue Jays in 2021.
Matz was excellent down the stretch of last season in Boston. In 21 games for the Red Sox, he had a 2.08 ERA and walked just two batters. The Rays will certainly be hoping he can replicate that level of play as a late-innings option for the team.