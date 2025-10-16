FSU football labed among college football's 'hopeless' teams at midseason
If you were to put a finger on the pulse in Tallahassee while uttering the words "three-straight losses," it would likely explode and pile into Tennessee Street, scattered among the tailgate smoke and frustration of a fanbase that’s tired of hearing about potential instead of production.
Granted that Florida State's .500 season has been filled with blowouts over Kent State and East Texas A&M, a stunning victory over No. 8 Alabama, but also dimmed by one-score losses to Virginia, Miami, and Pitt.
The Seminoles go on the road this weekend to face Stanford, and people who grew up in the 1990s watching Florida State would likely scoff that a game against the Cardinal is a must-win, alas, but here we are.
Has the Magic Worn Off in Tallahassee?
David Ubben of The Athletic recently released a list of teams that likely feel hopeless midseason due to wins and losses over respective coaching tenures. After going 2-10 in 2024 and now 3-3, 0-3 ACC, the Seminoles nearly topped the chart at No. 3.
"The rebooted Noles brought in Gus Malzahn as offensive coordinator and Tommy Castellanos at quarterback and showed promise with a physically imposing, season-opening win over Alabama," Ubben wrote.
"But the Noles’ best win since has been over Kent State, and they’re now riding a three-game skid, with home losses to rival Miami and Pitt. Now, the program is wrestling with wondering whether a magical 2023 was an outlier. It’s the only time in six seasons a Mike Norvell team has lost fewer than three ACC games."
Florida State’s Numbers Say One Thing, the Record Says Another
This isn't to say that Florida State hasn't been productive. They have one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 536 yards per game. Led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos and a powerful rushing attack, the offense has accounted for 35 touchdowns this season at an efficient 7.33 yards per play.
Still, as the pressure cooker inside the Moore Athletic Center begins to heat up, these games that FSU should be winning (and aren't) are starting to pile up.
"Moving on from Norvell would come at the low, low price of $53 million," Ubben continued. "Is there any oil hiding under the Earth’s crust in Tallahassee?"
At some point, the conversation has to shift from “what this team could be” to “what this team is.” Stanford isn’t Alabama, and it isn’t Miami. However, another loss this weekend only moves the volume closer to full capacity, adding to the noise brewing in Tallahassee and strengthening the portion of the fan base looking for change.
How to watch Florida State vs. Stanford: Kickoff time, TV channel, and odds
