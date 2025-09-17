Former FSU star Jordan Travis received a special call from Clemson’s Dabo Swinney
Shock would be one word to describe Florida State Seminole fans as they saw star quarterback Jordan Travis go down with a devastating leg injury against North Alabama in 2023. It was an injury that derailed his Heisman campaign and ultimately led to his retirement from professional football.
The Seminoles would go on to finish their undefeated regular season and win the ACC, but things were never really the same that season.
What is Travis Up To Now?
Travis has multiple ventures, including serving as a NIL spokesperson for The Battle’s End, which keeps him closely tied to the Florida State program. He also co-hosts a podcast with his brother, Devon Travis, a former FSU baseball standout who went on to play professionally.
Together, they discuss a wide range of topics spanning football and baseball, often bringing on former and current players as guests.
A Rival Coach Was Among The First To Call Travis After His Injury
Florida State and Clemson don’t share much common ground, especially on the football field where the two programs have battled for ACC supremacy for years. That’s why it caught Jordan Travis off guard when one of the first calls he received after his season-ending injury came from Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.
"Talking about Dabo, I mean, that guy is special," Travis said on the Travis Takes Two podcast. "He's a great coach, but he's a great person. I remember sitting in my hospital bed that night, one of the first people who called me when I was lying in bed."
"I see a random number pop up, and it says, 'Maybe Dabo Swinney.' I pick up the phone and he's like, 'Hey man, I just want to call and let you know that I'm praying for you.'"
While Swinney might not be getting the media attention he wants right now after a 1-2 start, Travis' take brings light to the type of person both people are. Travis was able to recognize care aside from the rivalry, and Swinney expressed that care during a career-altering moment that turned the college football world on its head.
"To go out of his way just to call me, just to say a prayer for me, speaks volumes to the man that he is."
Travis’ story serves as a reminder that, even in the middle of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries, there are moments that transcend the game. His career may have ended sooner than expected, but the connections he built. From FSU to unexpected voices like Swinney’s, it continues to shape the way he reflects on football, life, and the people who left an impact.
