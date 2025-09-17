Three key matchups to watch in FSU football’s game against Kent State
The Florida State Seminoles have gotten off to a dream start in the first two games of their 2025 campaign.
After defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 31-17 (in convincing fashion) and dismantling FCS squad East Texas A&M 77-3, FSU fans a month ago would be in shock to know what they know now about their football team.
Yet again, the 'Noles were successful in the three key matchups we discussed before the East Texas A&M game: FSU allowed just 92 yards through the air, didn't play down to the level of its competition, and personnel and scheme were kept safe and sound throughout the process.
READ MORE: FSU football makes changes to depth chart ahead of Kent State matchup
Many fans will be looking to keep the momentum going as they make the trek to see their Seminoles play the final tune-up game before starting conference play. If you’re looking for the pivotal matchups – the game within the game on Saturday – NoleGameday has you covered.
After needing a kickoff return touchdown to narrowly escape Merrimack of the FCS by a score of 21-17 in Week 1, the Kent State Golden Flashes find themselves 1-2 with two straight losses to Texas Tech and Buffalo.
Kent State was blown out by the Red Raiders but kept it close against Buffalo, failing to hold on to a four-point lead late in the fourth quarter.
However, how do they match up against the Seminoles?
1. Florida State Pass Rush vs. Kent State Pass Protection
The Golden Flashes have given up nine sacks through three games. And while Kent State isn't horrific running the ball (they average more than 100 yards a game on the ground), it will likely need to pass the ball a decent amount in order to play catch-up.
However, the Golden Flashes could attempt to run the ball to limit the amount of time that FSU's offense could be on the field. But with the rule change in college football that only stops the clock within the final two minutes of each half, that strategy could be a non-factor.
Therefore, look for the Seminole defensive line to tee off (especially in passing situations), which the Golden Flashes could find themselves in throughout the day.
2. Florida State Goal Line Offense vs. Kent State Goal Line Defense
This might be a nitpick (it's been hard to find fault in FSU's operations so far), but early on in the East Texas A&M game, the 'Noles found themselves in multiple 4th down situations, even deep in opponent territory.
Sure, the offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn didn't want to show too much to other teams as he pretty much called halfback dives up the middle, but FSU had three plays from the 1-yard line against the Lions two weeks ago.
On fourth and goal, the 'Noles were saved by an offside penalty which gave them another go at it after being stymied at the line. They then punched it in.
But remember, that was one drive, once sequence, one example. But if it becomes a trend, it could be something to look out for.
3. Special Teams
Kent State has already returned a kickoff for a touchdown, and they did it in a critical moment against Merrimack.
The Golden Flashes average 27 yards a kickoff return, which is pretty solid, but a bit inflated by the aforementioned return TD.
Look for FSU place kicker Jake Weinberg to keep the ball out of DaRealyst Clark's hands to avoid any sort of funny business in Tallahassee on Saturday.
Weinberg produced touchbacks on all eight of his kickoffs against East Texas A&M, expect that ratio to look the same this weekend.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok