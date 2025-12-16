FSU football suffers another transfer portal loss as veteran defender moving on

Everyone knew that transfers would be a necessary evil for Florida State entering the offseason. That's just how the Seminoles have to operate following a fourth losing season in six years under head coach Mike Norvell.

Regardless, some of the losses have been brutal for the program, particularly with redshirt sophomore cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls and redshirt sophomore safety Edwin Joseph hitting the portal.

On a day in the middle of December when four players have transferred from Florida State, the Seminoles are losing another experienced defender.

Veteran LB Omar Graham Jr. Transferring From Florida State

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. (5) runs the ball up the field past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (9) and linebacker Justin Cryer (28) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, redshirt junior linebacker Omar Graham Jr. announced his plans to enter the portal. Graham Jr. spent the last four seasons at Florida State, flirting with a transfer last offseason before ultimately returning to the Seminoles.

Over the last two years, Graham Jr. appeared in 22 games and made 13 starts, totaling 75 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections.

Graham Jr. was among Florida State's rotation at linebacker, seeing the bulk of snaps alongside Elijah Herring, Stefon Thompson, Justin Cryer, and Blake Nichelson.

The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in 2022. 15 of the 17 prep signees in 2022 transferred from the program. Azareye'h Thomas made it to the NFL. Daniel Lyons is the lone remaining member of the class currently on the roster.

Graham Jr. was a member of Florida State's ACC Championship in 2023.

During his time with the Seminoles, Graham Jr. appeared in 39 games, making 14 starts. He totaled 106 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass deflections.

The 6-foot-1, 238-pound linebacker is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

