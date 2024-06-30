Former FSU Football Star Quarterback Earns Raise And Extension With Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Former Florida State football star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke helped the Seminoles to their first wire-to-wire season in 1999 while also leading the 'Noles to their second National Title in program history. Throwing touchdowns to FSU legends such as Peter Warrick, Anquan Boldin, Ron Dugans, and Snoop Minnis, he amassed 3,103 yards and 25 scores as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech for a national title in his junior year.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff
Winning the Heisman in 2000, he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. After playing for the Panthers and the 49ers in the NFL, Weinke moved on to coaching, eventually landing with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after a long-tenured coaching career with stops at St. Louis/LA Rams, Alabama, and Tennessee.
Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the former FSU star has received a contract extension that should secure his time in Atlanta, GA for the foreseeable future, adding a significant increase in his salary.
"Weinke, going into his third season with the Yellow Jackets, is now under contract through Jan. 31, 2026. His original contract, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2023, was to expire Jan. 31, 2025," the report stated. "Weinke also received a bump in pay from an original base salary of $600,000 to now $700,000. Starting Feb. 1, Weinke’s annual salary will increase to $750,000."
Weinke’s coaching acumen includes helping stars like Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa progress in their careers. He now helps coach Georgia Tech’s star quarterback, Haynes King, under the title of Assistant Head Coach, Quarterbacks Coach, and Co-Offensive Coordinator.
FSU kicks off against Georgia Tech in Week '0' of the 2024 season on August 24. Weinke will be on the opposite sideline when the ball flies through the air in Dublin, Ireland.
READ MORE: FSU Football Projected to Receive BYE in College Football Playoff
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, andTikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Ranks In Top-15 Overall Teams In EA Sports College Football 25
• Former FSU Basketball Sharpshooter Signs With San Antonio Spurs
• Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee