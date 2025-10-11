Nole Gameday

Updated ACC availability report for FSU football vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

The second ACC availability report has been released for the upcoming Saturday night contest.

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 24 hours away from kicking off a conference home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon. The contest will mark the halfway point of FSU's regular season.

This is an important game as head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles can't afford to drop a third straight outing. Florida State will need a strong effort against a Pittsburgh team that brings an elite defense to the table and an offense that found a spark behind true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.

There are a few injuries on both sides going into the matchup.

The Seminoles got some clarity in the first ACC availability report on Thursday night, which deemed seven players out for FSU and 15 out for Pittsburgh.

Florida State also had six players listed as questionable (WR Squirrel White, TE Randy Pittman Jr., WR Jayvan Boggs, DB Ashlynd Barker, LB Caleb LaVallee, OT Micah Pettus) and three others who are probable (QB Tommy Castellanos, RB Roydell Williams, DL Kevin Wynn).

Senior running back Desmond Reid is trending towards a return for the Panthers. However, Pittsburgh unexpectedly ruled out starting left tackle Jeff Persi. That means head coach Pat Narduzzi will be relying on a pair of backups on the left side of the offensive line - redshirt sophomore left guard Ryan Carretta and redshirt junior left tackle Kendall Stanley.

On Friday evening, the ACC released the second of three availability reports for the matchup. The report will be updated for a final time two hours before kickoff on Saturday.

Updated ACC Availability Report For FSU-Pittsburgh

Randy Pittman Jr.
The second availability report of the week didn't offer any changes for Florida State.

Pittsburgh listed redshirt senior backup defensive end Joey Zelinsky as out.

OUT:

— RB Kam Davis

— WR Gavin Blackwell

— DL Deamontae Diggs

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— TE Gavin Markey

— TE Chase Loftin

— LB Ethan Pritchard

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Squirrel White

— TE Randy Pittman Jr.

— WR Jayvan Boggs

— DB Ashlynd Barker

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— OL Micah Pettus

PROBABLE:

— QB Tommy Castellanos

— RB Roydell Williams

— DL Kevin Wynn

PITTSBURGH:

OUT:

— DL Zach Crothers

— DL Blaine Spires

— LB Jayden Bonsu

— RB Synkwan Smith

— RB Jaylin Brown

— DB Nigel Maynard

— LB Jeremiah Marcelin

— RB Derrick Davis Jr.

— TE Adam Howanitz

— DL Joey Zelinski

— LS Nilay Upadhyayula

— DL Denim Cook

— DL Jaeden Moore

— OL Keith Gouveia

— OL Jackson Brown

— OL Jeff Persi

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Desmond Reid

— DB Javon McIntyre

— DB Tamon Lynum

— DB Cruce Brookins

— DB Rashan Murray

