FSU football loses to Florida in embarrassing fashion, 40-21
The Florida State Seminoles finished their final regular-season matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday night inside The Swamp, and the classic rivalry continued with Florida State fighting for bowl eligibility.
The Seminoles' road woes continued in the back-and-forth 40-21 loss, and it seemed Florida State's defense couldn't get off the field. Running back Jaden Baugh had 38 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns, seeming unstoppable for Florida State's defense.
FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos was 17/29 for 240 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while UF's DJ Lagway was 15/24 for 168 yards with three touchdowns.
READ MORE: College GameDay announces picks for FSU football at Florida Gators
Florida Takes the Lead Early
Florida State's first drive ended in a three-and-out with a 10-yard sack on Castellanos, giving UF the ball. Running Back Jadan Baugh rushed midfield on a 21-yard run. The Gators kept the ball on the ground with Baugh before Lagway found Michal Sturdivant for 12 yards through the air. From the eight-yard line, UF struck first, kicking a 23-yard field goal.
Castellanos found wide receiver Duce Robinson on the opening play of FSU's second drive for 44 yards and tried to get its own ground game going off the legs of running backs Ousmane Kromah and Micahi Danzy. On a fourth and one, the Seminoles' road troubles continued as they were unable to convert.
Baugh got the Gators going on the ground with a six-yard gain. Florida was finding success lining Baugh up in a wildcat formation before Lagway found wide receiver Duke Clark for 11 and moved into scoring position again on a 34-yard throw to Sturdivant. Florida extended its lead to 10 on a five-yard pass to Sturdivant.
Seminoles Strike Back
Castellanos led FSU's first scoring drive with his legs on a 12-yard run, and wide receiver Squirrel White helped move them across midfield on a 12-yard rush. Running back Sam Singleton rattled off a 21-yard rush, and after a few pass attempts, he was able to find Danzy in the endzone, making the score 10-7 after the point-after attempt.
Florida and Florida State Trade Turnovers
Baugh continued to attack the Seminole defense on the ground, and a catch from Hayden Hansen moved the Gators to FSU's 37. A facemask penalty negated the next play and pushed them back to Florida's 40, but Baugh was able to find a hole for 18 yards on the following play.
Lagway completed a 13-yard pass to Aiden Mizell, and Baugh was able to cross the 1,000-yard mark on the season on two rushes for six and four yards. Lagway found Tony Livingston in the end zone from the nine yard line. FSU 7, UF 17.
Castellanos found Robinson after a 34-yard scramble before fumbling a second time of the night. The Seminoles responded with a turnover of their own on an interception by defensive back Edwin Joseph, who returned it for 22 yards. A roughing the passer penalty moved FSU half the distance to the goal. He was able to rush in for a touchdown to close in on UF's lead before the half.
UF started the second half on Baugh's legs again before FSU's linebacker Stefon Thompson, defensive linemen Daniel Lyons, Mandrell Desir, and James Williams produced back-to-back sacks to get the ball back.
Castellanos brought a spark to the run game on a nine-yard rush, and Randy Pittman, Jr. followed that up with another. FSU was unable to come up with a fourth-down conversion, giving the Gators the ball back in plus territory. Baugh ran for 20, and the Gators scored on a touchdown throw to Hansen as they started to pull away.
Florida State Unable to Stop the Run
Florida responded with its own pair of sacks to force a three-and-out. Baugh continued the rushing attack on six straight rushes. Baugh scored his first touchdown of the night to make the score 31-14.
The Gators realized FSU couldn't stop the run and began their next drive with another three straight rushes for two first downs. A 22-yard pass to Mizell moved Florida past midfield. Running back KD Daniels checked in the game and moved them into field goal range. Kicker Trey Smack extended the lead by 20 on a 54-yard field goal.
Pittman, Jr., started Florida State's drive, and McCoy saved a fourth and 11 on an 18-yard reception, following it up with a 27-yard catch. On the next play, McCoy shortened UF's lead in the back of the end zone on an 18-yard score.
The Gators recovered the ensuing onside kick and were able to punch in another touchdown.
Florida State will finish the season 5-7, 2-7 ACC, and will miss a bowl game for the second season in a row.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok