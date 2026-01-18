FSU football adds JUCO player of the year to quarterback room

Florida State has reconstructed its quarterback room this offseason following a plethora of departures that left the unit without much depth.

Since the beginning of the month, the Seminoles have brought in former Auburn quarterback Ashton Daniels and former Lafayette College quarterback Dean DeNobile to fortify the position, along with signing four-star recruit Jaden O'Neal in December.

READ MORE: FSU football solves kicker spot for 2026 season

Moving into the offseason, FSU will be adding its fourth new quarterback to the roster.

JUCO Player Of The Year Malachi Marshall Transferring To FSU

Malachi Marshall/IG

On Sunday, Iowa Western sophomore quarterback Malachi Marshall announced his commitment to Florida State. Marshall was recently in Tallahassee for his official visit, choosing the Seminoles over offers from South Carolina, Marshall, and Kent State, among others.

Marshall spent the 2025 season at Iowa Western Community College, earning JUCO D1 Offensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors. He completed 201/319 passes for 2,750 yards with 33 touchdowns to eight interceptions while adding 63 rushes for 120 yards and three more scores.

Iowa Western finished 12-1, defeating Hutchinson 28-10 to win the NJCAA national championship, the program's third title in four years.

Marshall threw for 200+ yards in eight games, including a season-high 22/27 passing for 385 yards with five touchdowns to one interception in a 64-13 victory against Highland Community College on November 22. He tossed three or more touchdowns in seven different outings.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native led JUCO in passing touchdowns and passing efficiency, while ranking second in passing yards.

Marshall began his college career at Stony Brook. In his only season with the program, he appeared in six games, completing 59/120 passes for 814 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He added 35 carries for 115 yards.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback will have three seasons to play two at Florida State.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

LS Clay Bowers, Senior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

OL Xavier Chaplin, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/9)

DB Karson Hobbs, Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Chimdia Nwaiwu, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/10)

DB CJ Richard Jr., Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DB Ma'Khi Jones, True Freshman (Announced 1/13)

LB Mikai Gbayor, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/15)

LB Chris Jones, Sophomore (Announced 1/15)

RB Gemari Sands, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/16)

QB Dean DeNobile, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

K Gabe Panikowski, Senior (Announced 1/16)

DL Jordan Sanders, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/16)

K Conor McAneney, True Freshman (Announced 1/16)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

WR Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

WR Jayvan Boggs, True Freshman (Announced 1/10)

DL Kevin Wynn, True Freshman (Announced 1/14)

DL Mandrell Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

DL Darryll Desir, True Freshman (Announced 1/15)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

DB Shamar Arnoux, True Freshman (Announced 1/8)

DL Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/9)

OL Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/9)

K Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/10)

READ MORE: FSU football adds third transfer to offensive line

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News