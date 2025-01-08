Former FSU Wide Receivers Coach Continuing Seminole Reunion At Jacksonville State
There's a Seminole reunion forming at Jacksonville State which sounds a little ironic after the historic loss the Gamecocks handed Florida State in 2021.
Regardless, garnet and gold ties are forming rapidly at Jacksonville State after the program hired former FSU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly as its next head coach in December. Since joining the Gamecocks, Kelly has been filling out his staff and he's brought in multiple familiar faces who will be instantly recognizable to Seminole fans.
Earlier this week, the program officially announced it was bringing on Lawrence Dawsey to coach wide receivers. Dawsey spent the last three years in the same position at Appalachian State and previously was at Florida State for a decade, coaching alongside Kelly with the 'Noles from 2013-17.
Dawsey was a member of former head coach Jimbo Fisher's staff when the Seminoles took down Auburn in the 2013 national championship. He also has experience coaching at LSU, South Florida, and Texas A&M along with a stint at the high school level. Following his playing career at Florida State, Dawsey was in the NFL for nine years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.
Kelly has brought on multiple figures with whom he crossed paths at Florida State. He kept Rick Trickett on Jacksonville State's staff as his offensive line coach. Kelly and Trickett were on the same staff with the Seminoles for half a decade. Trickett had been serving as the offensive line coach under former Gamecocks' head coach Rich Rodriguez, who departed for another stint at West Virginia this offseason.
Along with Dawsey and Trickett, Kelly hired former FSU quarterback Clint Trickett as Jacksonville State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The younger son of Rick Trickett, he played for the Seminoles for three years, transferring to West Virginia just before Kelly joined the program. Trickett completed 66/106 passes for 947 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions.
Since concluding his playing days, Trickett has held positions at East Mississippi Community College, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, and Georgia Southern. Trickett was the offensive coordinator for the Thundering Herd for two seasons and spent the 2024 campaign as the pass game coordinator, along with coaching tight ends and wide receivers, for the Eagles.
The 2025 season will mark Kelly's debut as a head coach at the college level. He has well over 30 years of experience under his belt, including stints at Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Auburn, and Colorado.
