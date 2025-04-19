Nole Gameday

Ex-FSU blue-chip recruit enters transfer portal for second time

The former Seminole is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The NCAA Transfer Portal can be quite the vicious cycle. Sometimes when a player gets into it, it feels like they just can't get out.

With the amount of movement around the country each year, there are some players who simply get stuck in the loop. That's just where the modern age of college football has taken us.

Earlier this week, former Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr entered the portal for the second time. Orr spent the last two seasons at Toledo. He appeared in three games and saw 12 total snaps at right tackle in 2024.

Orr originally signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect in the 2021 class. Rated as one of the top offensive tackles in his class, there was hope that Orr would be a key piece for the future.

Instead, he never made an appearance during his time at Florida State. He's another example of the lack of development upfront under former offensive line coach Alex Atkins

Orr departed from the program in the spring of 2023. He didn't see the field during his first season at Toledo.

Seven of Florida State's eight offensive line signees in #Tribe21 and #Tribe22 have transferred from the program. That includes all six members of the haul in 2022 after redshirt junior Jaylen Early hit the portal a few days ago.

The lone remaining member of the bunch, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, isn't expected to factor into the rotation this upcoming season. Estes has appeared in 40 games but he's never made a start at Florida State with most of that playing time coming on special teams.

Orr stands at 6-foot-6, 323-pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

The transfer portal is open for a 10-day spring window from April 16-25.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

