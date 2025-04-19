Ex-FSU blue-chip recruit enters transfer portal for second time
The NCAA Transfer Portal can be quite the vicious cycle. Sometimes when a player gets into it, it feels like they just can't get out.
With the amount of movement around the country each year, there are some players who simply get stuck in the loop. That's just where the modern age of college football has taken us.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star left looking for new coaching job after university closes doors
Earlier this week, former Florida State offensive lineman Rod Orr entered the portal for the second time. Orr spent the last two seasons at Toledo. He appeared in three games and saw 12 total snaps at right tackle in 2024.
Orr originally signed with the Seminoles as a blue-chip prospect in the 2021 class. Rated as one of the top offensive tackles in his class, there was hope that Orr would be a key piece for the future.
Instead, he never made an appearance during his time at Florida State. He's another example of the lack of development upfront under former offensive line coach Alex Atkins
Orr departed from the program in the spring of 2023. He didn't see the field during his first season at Toledo.
Seven of Florida State's eight offensive line signees in #Tribe21 and #Tribe22 have transferred from the program. That includes all six members of the haul in 2022 after redshirt junior Jaylen Early hit the portal a few days ago.
The lone remaining member of the bunch, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, isn't expected to factor into the rotation this upcoming season. Estes has appeared in 40 games but he's never made a start at Florida State with most of that playing time coming on special teams.
Orr stands at 6-foot-6, 323-pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.
The transfer portal is open for a 10-day spring window from April 16-25.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights