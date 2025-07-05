Former Florida State Seminoles football WR named Oregon Ducks sleeper
College football fans are hoisting their sails, ready to ride the winds of the 2025 season. Florida State, in particular, will look to bounce back after last year's trials and tribulations, with its first test against Alabama to kick off what could only be an improvement from their 2-10 finish from the previous season.
The Seminoles looked to the transfer portal to help fill the holes left by such a tumultuous performance in 2024, and although they likely found success on both sides of the ball, they lost a few players to the portal who had the opportunity to make an impact this time around.
One of those players was wide receiver Malik Benson, who transferred to Oregon after one year with the 'Noles. Benson was listed by ESPN's Paolo Uggetti as an under-the-radar player who could make an immediate impact with the Ducks.
"It's difficult to call a four-star wide receiver a sleeper, but given the kind of season Florida State had last year, Benson was not exactly the talk of the sport after putting up 25 catches for 311 yards and one touchdown," Uggetti said. "Now in Eugene, Benson has the tools to be exactly the kind of wideout that flourishes in Will Stein's offense."
Benson’s lack of production was just one of the holes in the cheese in a series of failures that aligned perfectly to create Florida State’s historically bad season. It wouldn't come as a surprise to see a healthy Benson shine in offensive coordinator Will Stein's offense.
The Ducks will be without wide receiver Evan Stewart due to a torn patellar tendon, which could open the door for Benson to emerge as a top target for quarterback Dante Moore.
"With a new quarterback in Dante Moore taking the reins and Evan Stewart dealing with a serious injury, I wouldn't be surprised if Benson becomes Moore's top target this coming season." Uggetti continued.
For Florida State, Benson’s departure may prove to be more noticeable in hindsight, especially if he flourishes out west in Oregon’s high-powered offense. But in Tallahassee, the Seminoles will be charting a new course, hoping last year's woes were just an anomaly rather than a trend.
