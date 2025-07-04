Florida State misses out on top target at position of need
Florida State's recruiting along the defensive front was a point of criticism entering June. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and the Seminoles have quieted the noise over the few weeks with #Tribe26 bulking up.
That includes a heavy focus on the trenches as Knighton is starting to make an impact on the trail in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have landed four prospects; four-star Earnest Rankins, four-star Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star James Carrington, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.
However, the edge continues to be a tough position for Florida State to crack as the program has yet to add a defensive end to the class.
On Thursday evening, three-star defensive end Chris Addison announced he was committing to Michigan State over Florida State, UCLA, Arizona State, and Tulane.
Addison was on campus for an official visit over the weekend, giving the Seminoles an opportunity to surge in his recruitment. Florida State offered the rising senior back in March.
The Louisiana native also took trips to Michigan State, UCLA, and Arizona State. The Spartans made a last minute push and it paid off.
Florida State has a growing need at defensive end after missing out on many of its top targets.
As a junior, Addison contributed in all three phases of the game for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on defense while catching 12 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Addison also served as the kickoff specialist, averaging 39.5 yards per kick on 49 attempts.
Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 11.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 548 overall prospect, the No. 52 EDGE, and the No. 16 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
The Seminoles hold 21 verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country according to 247Sports.
Other options for FSU at defensive end include three-star Katrell Webb.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL James Carrington
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones
Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs
Redshirt Junior James Williams
Redshirt Junior Deante McCray
Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder
True Freshman Tylon Lee
True Freshman LaJesse Harrold
True Freshman Mandrell Desir
True Freshman Darryll Desir
