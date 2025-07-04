Nole Gameday

Florida State misses out on top target at position of need

With everything the Seminoles have done right on the recruiting trail, a few positions are still lacking.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Florida State's recruiting along the defensive front was a point of criticism entering June. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and the Seminoles have quieted the noise over the few weeks with #Tribe26 bulking up.

That includes a heavy focus on the trenches as Knighton is starting to make an impact on the trail in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have landed four prospects; four-star Earnest Rankins, four-star Tico Crittendon Jr., four-star James Carrington, and three-star Wihtlley Cadeau.

However, the edge continues to be a tough position for Florida State to crack as the program has yet to add a defensive end to the class.

On Thursday evening, three-star defensive end Chris Addison announced he was committing to Michigan State over Florida State, UCLA, Arizona State, and Tulane.

Addison was on campus for an official visit over the weekend, giving the Seminoles an opportunity to surge in his recruitment. Florida State offered the rising senior back in March.

The Louisiana native also took trips to Michigan State, UCLA, and Arizona State. The Spartans made a last minute push and it paid off.

Florida State has a growing need at defensive end after missing out on many of its top targets.

As a junior, Addison contributed in all three phases of the game for Franklin Parish High School. He totaled 63 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery on defense while catching 12 passes for 210 yards and five touchdowns. Addison also served as the kickoff specialist, averaging 39.5 yards per kick on 49 attempts.

Addison had 5+ tackles in seven games, including a season-high nine tackles in a 29-27 victory against West Ouachita High School on October 11.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 548 overall prospect, the No. 52 EDGE, and the No. 16 recruit in Louisiana in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

The Seminoles hold 21 verbal commitments in their 2026 class which ranks No. 11 in the country according to 247Sports.

Other options for FSU at defensive end include three-star Katrell Webb.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL James Carrington

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Who Does Florida State Have At Defensive End For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Jaden Jones

Redshirt Senior Deamontae Diggs

Redshirt Junior James Williams

Redshirt Junior Deante McCray

Redshirt Sophomore Grant Fielder

True Freshman Tylon Lee

True Freshman LaJesse Harrold

True Freshman Mandrell Desir

True Freshman Darryll Desir

