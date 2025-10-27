Former FSU offensive coordinator gets huge opportunity with LSU
Former Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins will take over play calling duties for the LSU Tigers after the firing of head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.
Atkins currently serves as the run game coordinator and tight ends coach, but will seemingly finish the season as the play caller for the Bayou Bengals.
Atkins did not call plays for FSU during his tenure in Tallahassee, as head coach Mike Norvell handled those duties. Norvell gave the play sheet up to new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn before the start of the 2025 season.
How Was Alex Atkins' Tenure At FSU?
During Atkins' time in Tallahassee, the offensive line faced drastic changes. In the first two seasons (2020-21), the Seminoles failed to make a bowl game. The offensive line had its struggles, but the 'Noles would turn it around in 2022 and '23 with two 10-win seasons.
Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, Florida State's offense thrived under quarterback Jordan Travis, who made defenses account for him as a runner and took some of the strain off of the offensive line.
FSU relieved Atkins of his duties towards the end of the 2024 season as the Seminoles surprisingly finished with a 2-10 record on the year despite starting the season in the top 10.
Atkins will have a bye week to prepare for his new role, but he will have a daunting task in front of him. LSU takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
