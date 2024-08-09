FSU Football QB DJ Uiagalelei Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei earned his third preseason watch list honor Thursday when he was named to the Davey O’Brien Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s best quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation. Uiagalelei previously earned a spot on the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists.
Uiagalelei has started 40 games in his career and earned a 30-10 record while accounting for 9,451 yards of total offense with 8,319 yards and 57 touchdowns passing and 1,132 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. The Inland Empire, California, native transferred to FSU from Oregon State, where he was a 2023 Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist after throwing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six more scores on the ground. His 21 passing touchdowns were sixth in a season for the Beavers, with a career-high five coming in Oregon State’s victory over Cal.
Uiagalelei spent his first three seasons at Clemson, where he ranks top-10 in program history for completions, passing touchdowns, quarterback rushing touchdowns, passing yards and wins as the starting quarterback. He recorded 51 total touchdowns with the Tigers and was 22-6 as Clemson’s starting quarterback.
Florida State has won the Davey O’Brien Award three times: Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013.
The Davey O’Brien Award will announce its Class of 2024 on October 29 and semifinalists will be selected on November 12. Three finalists will be named on November 26 and the winner will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 12.
Florida State, the defending ACC Champions, will open the season August 24 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Dublin, Ireland, for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Georgia Tech on ESPN.
Preseason Watch Lists:
Davey O’Brien Award – best quarterback – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Walter Camp Player of the Year – QB DJ Uiagalelei
Lou Groza Award – best placekicker – K Ryan Fitzgerald
Ray Guy Award – best punter – P Alex Mastromanno
Wuerffel Trophy – community service – OL Maurice Smith
Thorpe Award – best defensive back – DB Shyheim Brown
Nagurski Trophy – best defensive player – DL Joshua Farmer
Outland Trophy – best interior lineman – DL Joshua Farmer & OL Darius Washington
Maxwell Award – best player – QB DJ Uiagalelei
