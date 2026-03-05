Former FSU WR Gets Into Fight at Colorado Buffaloes Practice

Spring ball is here across college football, and as programs ramp up preparations and installs for the upcoming season, returning players and transfers alike are battling for their position on the depth chart. Practices during this time of year can get competitive, with veterans looking to protect their roles while transfers and younger players attempt to carve out opportunities.

With roster spots and playing time on the line, the competitive intensity that coaches look for can sometimes spill over, and that is no different for one former Florida State wideout in Boulder, Colorado.

Former Florida State Wide Receiver Appears In Viral Practice Fight

Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) tries to fight off a tackle. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

A video making the rounds on social media appears to show former Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams involved in a fight with a teammate during spring camp. The clip, which began circulating online this week, captures a brief exchange between the former Seminole and freshman defensive back Cree Thomas before coaches and teammates stepped in to separate the two.

Former FSU WR Hykeem Williams gets into a fight at Colorado spring practice. pic.twitter.com/EDIBzheOfF — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) March 5, 2026

Williams is entering his second season in Colorado after transferring to the Buffaloes last spring. The 6'2'', 220-pound senior never lived up to his five-star billing in Tallahassee. Suffering an ankle injury in 2023, he appeared in eight games and caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. He followed his freshman season with another six receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2026. As a junior, Williams had nine receptions for 81 yards through six games as nagging injuries continued to plague the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native.

Williams' Transfer Drama

Hykeem Williams | Instagram,com

Williams was one of Florida State's top recruits ahead of the 2023 season and was not the only top prospect to join forces with Deion Sanders over the years. Former five-star cornerback Travis Hunter made headlines when he flipped from Florida State to meet up with Sanders at Jackson State before following him to Colorado.

Williams ultimately made a similar move after beginning his career at Florida State, citing the development of Sanders and the coaching staff's ability to develop players.

"More development, more, more, and more development," Williams said at the time. "Coming here, you're just around so many guys that been there. I mean, there was guys that been there at Florida State. But here is just on another level."

Time will tell whether going viral for a practice fight is the type of development Williams had in mind as he enters his senior season.

