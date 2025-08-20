Former 5-star WR says Colorado develops players better than FSU
Former Florida State wide receiver and five-star recruit Hykeem Williams shared his thoughts on the differences between FSU and Colorado since his departure from Tallahassee to Boulder.
READ MORE: New York Giants address trade rumors surrounding former FSU quarterback
Williams left Florida State in April.
In Williams's eyes, the Colorado staff does a better job of developing players and bringing in football legends to the program to share their insight.
"More development, more, more, and more development," said Williams. "Coming here, you're just around so [many] guys that been there. I mean, there was guys that been there at Florida State. But here is just on another level. You got three gold jackets. You got NFL guys that come in, Hall of Famers that even come in still to just pour in us and help us to be great and succeed."
What Has Hykeem Williams Said About FSU Football's Approach To Player Development In The Past?
This is not Williams's first time downplaying Florida State's approach to the development of its players.
In June, Williams minimized the effectiveness of the Seminoles' strength and conditioning program in a video that went viral on social media.
"The difference between here and there is, here we jump right into a lot," said Williams. "Like, at Florida State, we eased on up, we went up every week. Here, we start high as hell. But at Florida State, you ease it up."
Williams then motioned his arms to show that the Colorado strength and conditioning program starts at maximum intensity while Florida State's appears to start at the halfway point.
Legendary FSU QB Jordan Travis responded to the video at the time, saying, "This is false. [Hykeem] is my dawg but this is very false." Travis's post was later deleted.
During his time at FSU, Williams played in 17 games. He recorded 267 yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions. Williams did show some ability as a run blocker at times, but struggled to light up the stat sheet.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok