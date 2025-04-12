Freshman Florida State Quarterback to enter the Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.
The four-star recruit never accepted a football scholarship from the Seminoles as he joined the team as a preferred walk-on. He appeared in one game for Florida State, recording a two-yard rush on the final play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The 'Noles won 41-7.
During his introductory press conference in February 2024, Jackson provided an interesting but confident quote about Mike Norvell's offense.
"The coaches here talk about how it's one of the hardest college offenses to learn because there’s so many different things that can happen on one play. It gives you good experience for the NFL," said Jackson.
A declaration to go into the portal doesn't mean that the redshirt freshman is gone from Tallahassee, forever.
In December last year, another walk-on QB for FSU, Michael Grant, entered the portal. However, he is still listed on the spring season roster.
At the same time, Grant was not given a star rating, while Jackson was ranked much higher.
Jackson received dozens of offers from SEC schools, ACC schools, Big Ten schools, and many Group of Five schools.
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
