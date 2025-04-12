Nole Gameday

Freshman Florida State Quarterback to enter the Transfer Portal

The Winter Garden, Florida native spent one season with the Seminoles.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Trever Jackson (5) warms up before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Redshirt freshman quarterback Trever Jackson plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3. He will have all four years of eligibility remaining.

The four-star recruit never accepted a football scholarship from the Seminoles as he joined the team as a preferred walk-on. He appeared in one game for Florida State, recording a two-yard rush on the final play against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The 'Noles won 41-7.

During his introductory press conference in February 2024, Jackson provided an interesting but confident quote about Mike Norvell's offense.

"The coaches here talk about how it's one of the hardest college offenses to learn because there’s so many different things that can happen on one play. It gives you good experience for the NFL," said Jackson.

A declaration to go into the portal doesn't mean that the redshirt freshman is gone from Tallahassee, forever.

In December last year, another walk-on QB for FSU, Michael Grant, entered the portal. However, he is still listed on the spring season roster.

At the same time, Grant was not given a star rating, while Jackson was ranked much higher.

Jackson received dozens of offers from SEC schools, ACC schools, Big Ten schools, and many Group of Five schools.

Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn]
Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) takes a high snap against the North Carolina Tarheels in the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images / Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Senior Tommy Castellanos

Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn

Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant

Freshman Kevin Sperry

Freshman Gavin Markey

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

