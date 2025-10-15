Freshman standout gives FSU football's defense reason for optimism amid tough stretch
As college football enters Week 8, there have been some interesting storylines to follow, from Georgia perfecting the “Timeout? No, sir, I was merely celebrating” formation to Texas discovering that Arch Manning starting a game is, apparently, a national holiday.
Florida State has been a mixed bag. 3-0 to 3-3, the ebbs and flows in Tallahassee have sent Seminole fans into a tailspin, grasping at every last straw and wondering what has gone wrong. The good news is that there is an abundance of freshmen itching to hit the field, and one of them, Mandrell Desir, has made On3 Sports' mid-season true freshman All-American Team.
Desir’s Versatility Earning Attention Early in His FSU Career
"Mandrell Desir has been a steady disruptor for Florida State, showing the ability to impact games while lining up across multiple spots on the defensive front," On3's Charles Power wrote. "The true freshman has played 151 snaps and totaled 12 pressures, eight stops, and one sack, registering at least one pressure in every game this season, according to Pro Football Focus."
Desir Already Playing Beyond His Freshman Label
Mandrell joined the Seminoles as a three-star recruit alongside his brother, Darryll Desir, and aside from telling the two apart, it’s hard to believe the 6'4'', 260-plus-pound duo are freshmen. Desir's highest PFF grade came against East Texas A&M (91.7), but clocked a 64.8 against FSU's win over Alabama, 70.9 against Kent State, and 65 against Virginia.
While Pro Football Focus doesn't always show the entire picture, Power believes that the Miami, Florida, native has been instrumental in creating momentum changes.
"Desir’s physicality and effort have allowed him to create consistent backfield disruption, while his effort and motor show up on film as a run defender," Power continued. "He was instrumental in Florida State’s Week 1 win over Alabama, making several key plays that helped swing momentum early."
Desir’s recognition comes at a time when Florida State desperately needs impact players to steady the ship. The Seminoles have struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball during their recent skid, but young contributors like Desir offer a glimpse of what the program could look like moving forward.
Florida State’s defensive front has been searching for an identity, and Desir’s motor has made it difficult to keep him off the field. Whether he’s crashing in from the edge or holding his ground against the run, his presence continues to shine.
